Services
Ritchay Funeral Home
1950 12TH ST SOUTH
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54495-0847
(715) 423-1414
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First English Lutheran Church
Wisconsin Rapids, WI
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
First English Lutheran Church
Wisconsin Rapids, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alden Olson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alden T. Olson


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alden T. Olson Obituary
Alden T. Olson

Wisconsin Rapids - Alden T. Olson, 86, of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin passed away October 3, 2019 in Plover, Wisconsin.

A memorial service will be held Friday, October 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM at First English Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Rapids. Rev. Cheryl Davis will officiate the service. The family will greet relatives and friends Friday from 10:00 AM until the time of the service at First English Lutheran Church. Military Rites will be performed by The American Legion Post #9 of Wisconsin Rapids. Burial will take place at a later date.

Alden was born on May 1, 1933 to Olger and Viola Olson in Pigeon Falls, WI. He married Alice Larson on June 6, 1953. Alden attended Osseo Lincoln High School before going on to attend the University of Wisconsin Eau Claire and Winona State University. He was a teacher and Principal for 33 years in Neillsville, and Gale-Ettrick-Trempleau, Wisconsin, as well as Rochester, and Big Fork, Minnesota. Alden was a member of many organizations including WEA, MEA, NEA, MPA, NPA, and the Lions Club. He was also a life member of The American Legion Post 9 and the VFW. Alden enjoyed working in his wood shop, traveling and going fishing. He was very proud of his family and their successes. Alden was very blessed to watch his grandkids and great grandkids grow up alongside his wife Alice.

Alden is survived by his wife, Alice; sons, Gregory (Amy) Olson of Rochester, MN, and Peter (Lisa) Olson of Wisconsin Rapids, WI; Daughter Jacqueline (David) Blankenship, of Gadsden, AL; brothers, Fred (Jeannie) Olson, and Virgil (Mary) Olson; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Alden was preceded in death by his parents, and his brothers Vernon, and Leland.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alden's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ritchay Funeral Home
Download Now