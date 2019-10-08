|
Alden T. Olson
Wisconsin Rapids - Alden T. Olson, 86, of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin passed away October 3, 2019 in Plover, Wisconsin.
A memorial service will be held Friday, October 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM at First English Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Rapids. Rev. Cheryl Davis will officiate the service. The family will greet relatives and friends Friday from 10:00 AM until the time of the service at First English Lutheran Church. Military Rites will be performed by The American Legion Post #9 of Wisconsin Rapids. Burial will take place at a later date.
Alden was born on May 1, 1933 to Olger and Viola Olson in Pigeon Falls, WI. He married Alice Larson on June 6, 1953. Alden attended Osseo Lincoln High School before going on to attend the University of Wisconsin Eau Claire and Winona State University. He was a teacher and Principal for 33 years in Neillsville, and Gale-Ettrick-Trempleau, Wisconsin, as well as Rochester, and Big Fork, Minnesota. Alden was a member of many organizations including WEA, MEA, NEA, MPA, NPA, and the Lions Club. He was also a life member of The American Legion Post 9 and the VFW. Alden enjoyed working in his wood shop, traveling and going fishing. He was very proud of his family and their successes. Alden was very blessed to watch his grandkids and great grandkids grow up alongside his wife Alice.
Alden is survived by his wife, Alice; sons, Gregory (Amy) Olson of Rochester, MN, and Peter (Lisa) Olson of Wisconsin Rapids, WI; Daughter Jacqueline (David) Blankenship, of Gadsden, AL; brothers, Fred (Jeannie) Olson, and Virgil (Mary) Olson; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Alden was preceded in death by his parents, and his brothers Vernon, and Leland.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Oct. 8, 2019