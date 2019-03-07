Alex C. Dove



Rome - Alex C. Dove, 24, town of Rome, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his loving family, after a courageous three-year battle with Glioblastoma Grade 4 brain cancer.



Services will be at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at St. John Lutheran Church in Kellner, WI. Pastor Kevin Ader will officiate. Burial will take place at St. John Lutheran Parish Cemetery. Visitation for his many family and friends will take place on Friday, March 8, 2019, from 3:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home. Visitation will also take place beginning at 9:00 A.M. until the time of the funeral service on Saturday at the church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.



Alex was born July 27, 1994 in Madison, WI to Chad and Becky (Knoll) Dove. He graduated from Lincoln High School in 2012. During his high school years, he worked at Bulls Eye Credit Union. During the summers, while attending college, Alex worked for: Leer Inc., Quad Graphics, and Halron Lubricants. His college internship was with Meicher CPA's in Middleton, WI. Alex graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, with a double major in Accounting and Business Management in 2017. He was hired by Meicher CPA's, as a staff accountant, for which he worked, until February of 2018.



He loved the outdoors and working on old cars and trucks. His favorite activities included: fishing, hunting, ATV and motorcycle riding, boating, snowmobiling, skiing, camping, partying with his friends, and singing karaoke at Camelot on the Lake. Alex loved to travel. Over the past three years, he and his buddies travelled to: Las Vegas, Florida, Canada, Colorado, and New Orleans. Alex didn't waste a minute and made such a huge impact during his life. The world was a better place because of him.



Alex never let anything slow him down, including cancer. He was loved by everybody who knew him and would help anyone in need. Alex had a heart of gold. In September of 2018, Alex and his father came up with the idea of starting the Alex C. Dove Foundation and the Dove's Nest Retreat. Even as his health declined, Alex found the strength to work hard to get his foundation off the ground. He is loved and will be deeply missed.



Alex is survived by his father, Chad Dove; his mother, Becky (Steve Sheehy) Dove; his sister, Brooke (Abe Torres) Dove; his grandfather, Charles Dove; his aunts and uncles: Jeff (Denise) Knoll, Kathy (David Paull) Kies, Ken (Ruth) Dove, and Glenn (Lynn) Saeger; and his many cousins. He will also be missed by his beloved pets, Calli and Lilly. Alex is preceded in death by his grandparents: Lucille Dove, Arlene Knoll, and Neil Knoll.



The family would like to send a heartfelt "thank you" to the staff of Heartland Hospice Care, for their outstanding care with Alex. Words cannot express what the staff means to the family.



For more information on how you can make Alex's dream a reality, please see the Alex C. Dove Foundation on Facebook @ https://incouragecf.org/give/give-now/ Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary