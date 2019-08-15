|
Alfred J. Krueger
Arpin - Alfred J. Krueger, age 90, of Arpin, WI passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Edgewater Haven Nursing Home in Port Edwards.
Services will be at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Port Edwards. Pastor Daniel Bohn will officiate. Entombment, with full military honors conducted by the American Legion Post 520 - Vesper, will take place at the Forest Hill Cemetery Mausoleum. Visitation will be held from 9:30 A.M. until the time of the funeral on Saturday at the church. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.
Alfred was born July 8, 1929 in Adams County to Alfred and Iva (Warren) Krueger. He was raised in Wisconsin Rapids and attended Lincoln High School. He married Lorraine Schalau on May 25, 1955. Alfred served his country in the U.S. Army. He was called to active duty with the 32nd Division, during the Berlin Crisis, from 1961 to 1962. He was a member of the Army National Guard from 1947 to 1963. He was a member of American Legion Post 520 - Vesper. Alfred was employed by Georgia Pacific at the Port Edwards paper mill, until his retirement in 1992 after 44 years of service. He owned and operated Alfred Krueger and Son Landscaping and Snow Removal from 1959 to 1970. He was a very active member of Trinity Lutheran Church having served on many committees. After his retirement, Alfred spent many hours in his garage creating unique clocks for special people in his life and repairing machinery for anyone that was in need. In 2000, he made a tractor and sawmill and travelled around the state attending many antique engine shows. Alfred became known as "the sawmill man." This was a dream come true.
He collected diecast tractors and trucks. Alfred enjoyed hunting and taking camping trips to Minocqua. He loved his pet dogs. Alfred was an excellent cook, a skill he developed while in the army. He had high expectations for his family and was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Alfred is loved and will be deeply missed.
Alfred is survived by his wife of 64 years, Lorraine; his sons: Gerri (Carole) Krueger of Suamico, WI and Michael (Maria) Krueger of Wisconsin Rapids, WI; his grandchildren: Nick Krueger, Ryan Krueger, Katie Krueger, Abby Krueger, Isela Blossfield, Raymond Blossfield, and Drake Blossfield; his great-grandchildren: Brock Krueger and Brynn Krueger; and his sister, Mildred Ann Schwersinski of Montello, WI. In addition to his parents, Alfred is preceded in death by his brothers, Donald Krueger and Robert Krueger; his sister, Rose Marie Schumacher; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Harry and Catherine (Ziegler) Schalau.
The family would like to express their sincere thanks and gratitude to the staff at Edgewater Haven for their care, tenderness, compassion, and expertise through this exhausting process and providing Alfred with the dignity he deserved. So many times, he spoke of how much he cared and appreciated the staff. God bless you all.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019