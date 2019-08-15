Services
Herman-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Center
2201 Chestnut Street
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54494
(715) 423-5460
Resources
More Obituaries for Alfred Krueger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alfred J. Krueger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alfred J. Krueger Obituary
Alfred J. Krueger

Arpin - Alfred J. Krueger, age 90, of Arpin, WI passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Edgewater Haven Nursing Home in Port Edwards.

Services will be at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Port Edwards. Pastor Daniel Bohn will officiate. Entombment, with full military honors conducted by the American Legion Post 520 - Vesper, will take place at the Forest Hill Cemetery Mausoleum. Visitation will be held from 9:30 A.M. until the time of the funeral on Saturday at the church. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.

Alfred was born July 8, 1929 in Adams County to Alfred and Iva (Warren) Krueger. He was raised in Wisconsin Rapids and attended Lincoln High School. He married Lorraine Schalau on May 25, 1955. Alfred served his country in the U.S. Army. He was called to active duty with the 32nd Division, during the Berlin Crisis, from 1961 to 1962. He was a member of the Army National Guard from 1947 to 1963. He was a member of American Legion Post 520 - Vesper. Alfred was employed by Georgia Pacific at the Port Edwards paper mill, until his retirement in 1992 after 44 years of service. He owned and operated Alfred Krueger and Son Landscaping and Snow Removal from 1959 to 1970. He was a very active member of Trinity Lutheran Church having served on many committees. After his retirement, Alfred spent many hours in his garage creating unique clocks for special people in his life and repairing machinery for anyone that was in need. In 2000, he made a tractor and sawmill and travelled around the state attending many antique engine shows. Alfred became known as "the sawmill man." This was a dream come true.

He collected diecast tractors and trucks. Alfred enjoyed hunting and taking camping trips to Minocqua. He loved his pet dogs. Alfred was an excellent cook, a skill he developed while in the army. He had high expectations for his family and was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Alfred is loved and will be deeply missed.

Alfred is survived by his wife of 64 years, Lorraine; his sons: Gerri (Carole) Krueger of Suamico, WI and Michael (Maria) Krueger of Wisconsin Rapids, WI; his grandchildren: Nick Krueger, Ryan Krueger, Katie Krueger, Abby Krueger, Isela Blossfield, Raymond Blossfield, and Drake Blossfield; his great-grandchildren: Brock Krueger and Brynn Krueger; and his sister, Mildred Ann Schwersinski of Montello, WI. In addition to his parents, Alfred is preceded in death by his brothers, Donald Krueger and Robert Krueger; his sister, Rose Marie Schumacher; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Harry and Catherine (Ziegler) Schalau.

The family would like to express their sincere thanks and gratitude to the staff at Edgewater Haven for their care, tenderness, compassion, and expertise through this exhausting process and providing Alfred with the dignity he deserved. So many times, he spoke of how much he cared and appreciated the staff. God bless you all.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alfred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Herman-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Center
Download Now