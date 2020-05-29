Alice Burnie
Wisconsin Rapids - Alice Burnie, age 93, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020 at Waterford Assisted Living Facility in Wisconsin Rapids. In her final days she was surrounded by her loving family. She was born on April 5, 1927 in Goodeve, Saskatchewan, the daughter of Matthew and Irene Dumka. Alice worked for the Department of Internal Revenue until she married Hugh D. Burnie on May 10, 1955 in Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada.
Alice is survived by her husband, two daughters, Patti (Jeff) Schleicher and Barbara Burnie; two sons, Douglas (Michele) Burnie and Robert (Maureen) Burnie; 8 grandchildren, Jason Burnie (Lisa Hillary), Nicole (Van) Le, David (Erin) Schleicher, Ashley (Ben) Givens, Brandon Burnie, Kenzie (Eric) Fedderly, Ryan (Norah) Burnie, and Jamison (Miranda) Schleicher. She is further survived by six great grandchildren: Laney, Malia and Taison Le, Riley and Parker Fedderly, and Mason Schleicher. She is also survived by two sisters, Olga and Nadine, and their families in Canada. She was preceded in death by her parents, 5 sisters and 1 brother.
Alice was a homemaker and will be remembered for her sit-down dinners for her family and guests. She enjoyed bridge, dining out, reading, shopping and any time with family and friends. She was a member of St. John's Episcopal Church and an active volunteer for the church and her children's schools.
A private memorial service was held at St. John's Episcopal Church, Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Fr. David Klutterman officiated, interment was held at The Good Shepherd Mausoleum at Calvary Cemetery. Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids assisted the family, online condolences may be expressed at ritchayfuneralhome.com.
Memorials may be made to St. John's Episcopal Church, Wisconsin Rapids; Heartland Hospice, 3222A Business Park Dr. #203, Stevens Point, WI 54482; National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd St., New York, NY 10016.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from May 29 to May 30, 2020.