Alice C. Bushmaker
Alice C. Bushmaker

Rudolph -

Alice C. Bushmaker, age 90, formerly of Rudolph, WI passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Our House Assisted Living on 16th Street in Wisconsin Rapids, WI.

Memorial Services are 11:00 AM Saturday, September 26, 2020 at St. Philip's Catholic Church, Rudolph, WI. Fr. Janusz Kowalski will officiate. The family will greet relatives and friends at the Church on Saturday from 10:00-11:00 AM. Burial will be at All Souls Cemetery.

Alice was born January 29, 1930 in Rudolph, WI to John and Carrie (Konkol) O'Shasky. She married Marvin P. Bushmaker on May 20, 1954 in Wisconsin Rapids, WI. He preceded her in death on September 29, 2014. Alice was employed at the U.S. Postal Service, Farmers and Merchants Bank and the Rudolph Telephone Company and for most of her life was a homemaker.

Alice was a Past President of the St. Philip's PCCW; Past President of the American Legion Auxiliary; served as Treasurer of the Village of Rudolph; and was a Den Mother and Girl Scout Leader. She enjoyed sewing, tatting, crocheting and painting.

Alice is survived by five children, Zachary (Barbara) Bushmaker, Cheryl Bushmaker, Stacey (Steve) Cady, Guy Bushmaker and Tammi Bushmaker; 9 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

Alice was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Marvin; brother, Valerian O'Shasky; and two sisters, Janet Rybicki and LaVerne Blazel.

Memorials can be designated to the Opportunity Development Center (ODC).

Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI is assisting the family






Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Sep. 19 to Sep. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ritchay Funeral Home
1950 12TH ST SOUTH
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54495-0847
(715) 423-1414
