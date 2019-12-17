|
|
Alice M. Runnells
Wisconsin Rapids - Alice M. Runnells, age 76, of Wisconsin Rapids, died Monday morning, December 16, 2019 at Our House Memory Care in Wisconsin Rapids.
Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, December 20, 2019 at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids. Rev. Jeff Silha will officiate. Burial will be at Pioneer Cemetery. Visitation for friends and family will be from 10:00 A.M. until the time of services on Friday at the funeral home.
Alice was born December 19, 1942 in Parkersburg, West Virginia to Thomas and Elsie (Branine) Runnells. She grew up in Ohio before moving to Colorado Springs, Colorado with her family in 1959. Alice graduated from People's Bible College in Colorado Springs with a degree in education. She taught at various one room church-based schools for most of her career and spent three years at a mission in Guatemala. She later moved to Wisconsin Rapids to live near her brother, Sam.
While living in Wisconsin Rapids, Alice taught at Community Christian Academy in Biron, taught at a private school in Waupaca, and was a teacher's aide in the Wisconsin Rapids Public School System prior to her retirement.
Alice was very involved in church life. She was a former member of Faith Baptist Church in Wisconsin Rapids and a current member of Bancroft First Baptist Church. She loved music, was an excellent pianist, and taught piano lessons to area students. Alice also enjoyed gardening.
Alice is survived by three siblings: David (Bonnie) Runnells of Xenia, Ohio, Ruth Runnells of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Samuel (Lucy) Runnells of Wisconsin Rapids, two nephews and two nieces. She is preceded in death by her parents.
Alice's family would like to thank the staffs of Our House Assisted Living and Our House Memory Care and the staff of Aspirus Hospice for the excellent care Alice received.
Memorials may be directed to Our House Assisted Living in Wisconsin Rapids for their activities fund.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019