Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 23, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Thursday, Apr. 23, 2020
11:00 AM
Alice Mae Sprafka Obituary
Alice Mae Sprafka

Wisconsin Rapids - Alice Mae Sprafka, age 82, of Wisconsin Rapids, went to be with her loving Lord and Savior on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Aspirus Riverview Hospital

Services for the immediate family will be at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home. Rev. Jonathan Petzold will officiate. Visitation for family and friends will begin at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at the funeral home. The visitation will be in accordance with the current health environment that we find ourselves. A more informal celebration of Alice's life will take place at a later date. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Sprafka family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.

Alice was born May 10, 1937 in Wisconsin Rapids, WI to Harold and Ida (Tubbs) Zimmerman. Alice graduated from Lincoln High School as a member of the class of 1957. She married the love of her life, Darwin Sprafka on July 1, 1967. Alice and Darwin belonged to a country western club. They were blessed with nearly 29 years of wonderful memories, until his death on June 20, 1996.

Alice cherished her role as a homemaker, wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved to bake and was known for her delicious banana bread. Alice enjoyed playing bingo, participating in craft time at Huntington Place. She valued the time she spent with her grandkids, especially strawberry picking, doing word searches, and painting. Alice is loved and will be deeply missed.

Alice is survived by her daughter, Gloria (Allen) Thurber; her grandchildren: Sharon (John) Simonson, Veronica (Matt) Wunrow, Jenny (Raul) Wunrow, and Allen Thurber, Jr.; her great-grandchildren, Trevor Simonson and Kaylee Simonson; her siblings, Marvin Zimmerman and Blanche Horn; her sister-in-law, Pat Helke; her aunt, Ruth Rennhack, and her best friend, Pat Berg; she is further survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to her parents and husband, Alice is preceded in death by her uncle, Allen Rennhack and her brother-in-law, Jerry Horn.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020
