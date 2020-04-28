|
Alice V. Gehrt
Wisconsin Rapids - Alice V. Gehrt, age 93, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Edenbrook of Wisconsin Rapids.
Private family services will be held at 1:30 P.M. on Thursday, April 30, at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home. Rev. Dr. Carlton Andersen will officiate. Burial will be at Forest Hill Cemetery. A time of visitation for relatives and friends will take place prior to the service, from 11:30-1:30 P.M., at the funeral home following current guidelines for social distancing measures.
Alice was born August 10, 1926 in Lombard, Illinois to Frank and Vera (Christianson) Geisler. She married Ken Kangas. They were blessed with three children before their marriage ended in divorce. She later married Walter Gehrt and gained several more children through marriage. He preceded her in death in 1991.
Alice worked for many years as a cook at Edgewater Haven Nursing Home in Port Edwards and served as their union representative.
Alice's life was centered around her family and her faith. She was an excellent cook, enjoyed gardening and country music, and loved her cats and dogs. She was a very kind lady, always supportive and never judgmental. She truly loved her family. She was a faithful member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Rapids.
Alice is survived by her eight children: Sandra Cain, Harry Gehrt, Marie Kangas, Sally Tuttle, Susan Deakles, and Harold (Angela) Gehrt all of Wisconsin Rapids, Linda (Dwayne) Tate of South Dakota, and Mark (Nick) Thorson-Gehrt of Minnesota; 18 grandchildren: Doreen Bradley, James Kangas, Jessica Kangas, Dawn LaGrange, Rhonda (David) Carrell, Diana Cain (fiancé Todd Zakrzewski), Christopher (Heather) Gehrt, Kelly Gehrt, Amanda Newman, Benjamin Newman, Justin (Tina) Garnick, Nicholas (Nikki) Marzofka, Chance Gehrt, Streeter Gehrt, Josh Gehrt, Zoe Gehrt, Nicole (Clay) Hahn and Haley (Dylan) Brandmire; 28 great-grandchildren (and two on the way); 2 great-great-grandchildren (and one on the way); and one brother, Frank Geisler of Wisconsin Rapids. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Walter; 3 sons: Michael Kangas, Terrance Kangas and Robert Gehrt; grandson, Ryan Garnick; sister, Myrtle Morgan; and brother, Wally Geisler.
