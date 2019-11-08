|
|
AlJoy Henke
AlJoy M. (Smith) Henke, born September 14, 1932, left this world in peace in her sleep on November 7, 2019 at the age of 87. She had a full life of government employment, traveling the world, gardening, attending Catholic Mass and church events. AlJoy was proud her grandparents had immigrated from Ireland and she just this year she took the Irish Cruise from Canada to Alaska. She worked many years for the Social Security Administration and was very involved as an Alderman on the City Council of Wisconsin Rapids. She was an active member of the National Association of Retired Federal Employees (NARF) attending conferences even this year.
AlJoy enjoyed 63 years married to Henry H. (Hank) Henke who proceeded her in death. She is survived by her son Rodney (Martha) Henke, and grandsons Reggie, Remy and Regis of Wis. Rapids. Son Randy (Kris) Henke, grandchildren Nicholas and Andrew of Boston. Daughter Mary Straus and grandson Gregory, great-grandson Emmett of Rhinelander. Daughter Dr. Ann Klesmit and grandchildren Destiny, Brandon, Jordan and Deja of Texas. She is survived by one brother, Al Smith, many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Holly Funeral Home in Waupaca, WI. Father Xavier Santiago will officiate. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until time of services at Holly's. AlJoy's final resting place will be Central WI Veterans Memorial Cemetery in King next to her longtime loving husband Henry. Online condolences available at www.hollyfuneralhome.com
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Nov. 8 to Nov. 11, 2019