|
|
Alvin H. Quelle
Marshfield - Alvin H. Quelle, age 84, of Marshfield, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 201 W. Blodgett Street, Marshfield, on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. with Reverend Samuel Martin officiating. Burial will take place in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Marshfield. Visitation for family and friends will be from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church on Tuesday.
Alvin was born on February 27, 1935 in the Town of Reseburg, rural Thorp, to the late Roy and Mary (Jacque) Quelle, Sr. Alvin attended Withee High School. He married Patricia Maurer on July 28, 1954 at St. John the Baptist Church in Marshfield.
Alvin was a dedicated cheesemaker during his working years. His first cheesemaker job was at Emerson Cheese Factory-Withee. He then went to Cloverdale Cheese Factory-Marshfield in 1958 and Maple Hill Cheese Factory-Stanley in 1973. His final move was to Clover Hill-Stratford in 1985. There were many awards achieved for his cheese at the local level and state level.
Alvin is survived by his wife, Patricia, children: James Quelle, Lawrence (Bernadette) Quelle, Julie (Dean) Lingen, Susan (Timothy) Lingen and Michael (Kathy) Quelle. Grandchildren: Jennifer, James, Fawn, Melissa, Ashley, Cassandra, Travis, David and Benjamin. Great-grandchildren: Michael, Mason, Riley, Taryn, Maya, Jocelyn, Kinlee, Kaia and one great-grandson due any day and a great-granddaughter due in July. One brother: Roy (Bea) Quelle, Jr., one sister: Pat (Otto) Kind. Sister-in-laws: Jeanie Quelle, Janice (Bob) Freeman.
He was preceded in death by his parents, in-laws Frank and Evelyn Maurer, grandson Adam Quelle, three brothers: LaVern in infancy, Jerry, and Loren, sister in-laws: Mildred (Albert) Perner, Evelyn Quelle.
Online condolences may be made at www.hansenschillingfuneralhome.com.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on May 19, 2019