|
|
Amber (Harvey) Williams
Milwaukee - Amber Noelle (Harvey) Williams, 41 passed away in Milwaukee, WI, September 11, 2019. Amber was a member of the Lincoln High School Class of 1996, Wisconsin Rapids, WI. She moved to the Milwaukee area several years ago after living in Des Moines, Iowa with her parents and two brothers, Denny and David Harvey.
Amber left this earthly life far too soon. She described her life and outlook on a Facebook entry: "My life has been a rollercoaster, but I embrace every part of it, the good and the bad." She also wrote, "Earth has No Sorrows that Heaven Cannot Heal." Her family and those who knew her are, nonetheless, heartbroken. She will be missed.
Amber is survived by her estranged husband, James Williams, Milwaukee, whom she married in May 29, 2010, and their four young children. She is also survived by her brothers, Denon "Denny" Charles Harvey II, and David Logan Harvey, who still reside in Iowa, and by her grandmother, Doris Ellen Truchinski, Wisconsin Rapids, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins in Central Wisconsin and elsewhere.
Amber was preceded in death by her father, Denon "Chuck" Harvey, Des Moines and her mother, Susan Kay (Truchinski) Harvey, Des Moines, formerly of Wisconsin Rapids. She was also preceded in death by her grandfather, Roland Walter Truchinski, Stratford, WI and great-grandparents, Esther and Emil Truchinski of Nekoosa, WI, and Erma "Nelly" (Nimbar) Miller, Nekoosa.
The family and friends will hold a memorial service and get together from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Saturday, October 5, 2019, in the Community Room at Chula Vista Manor, 1200 Huntington Ave., Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54494.
The Ritchay Funeral Home, Wisconsin Rapids, is assisting the family with arrangements. Amber's remains will be laid to rest adjacent to her mother's burial site in Forest Hill Cemetery, Wisconsin Rapids.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Oct. 3, 2019