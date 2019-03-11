Services
Amelia Beamish
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church
Wisconsin Rapids., WI
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church
Wisconsin Rapids., WI
Wisconsin Rapids - Amelia M. Beamish, age 93, of Wisconsin Rapids, died Friday March 8, 2019 at Aspirus Riverview Hospital.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Rapids. Rev. Lucas Proeber will officiate. Burial will be at Forest Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 4:00 - 7:00 PM at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids and Wednesday at church from 11:00 AM until the time of service at 12:00 Noon. In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be designated to the South Wood County Humane Society.

Amelia was born December 10, 1925 in Kendall, WI to Edward and Alvina (Miller) Scheppa. She married Warren Beamish on December 26, 1949 in Kendall. He died in 2011.

In earlier years she taught school in Clifton, WI. Her interests included flower gardening, reading and her cat. She also enjoyed traveling out west with her husband.

She is survived by five children Judith (John) Krug of Wisconsin Rapids, Warren (Dana) Beamish Jr. of Fordland, MO, Denise (David) Sanger of Wisconsin Rapids, Kenneth (Debbie) Beamish of Wisconsin Rapids and Arnold Beamish of Wisconsin Rapids; 12 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Warren; her first husband John Finucan; grandson Shad Beamish; great great grandson Robert Dye and her brothers Edward, Alva, Ernest and Gerald.
