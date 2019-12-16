|
Andrew H. Selenske
Wisconsin Rapids - Andrew H. Selenske, age 79, of Wisconsin Rapids, died Friday November 29, 2019at the Wisconsin Rapids Care Center.
A private memorial service will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Nekoosa. Rev. John Swing will officiate. Burial will be at a later date at St. James Cemetery in White Lake, Wisconsin. Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Andrew was born November 19, 1940 in the Town of Antigo to Peter and Louise (Boelter) Selenske. He grew up on a dairy farm on the Antigo Flats. Andrew married Theresa Bricco on March 17, 1973 in Spring Green, Wisconsin. Andrew was a pioneer in contributing to the growth of the Wisconsin Potato Industry, and for many years, he owned and operated his own potato business. During that time, Andrew was also a volunteer mediator for farm families facing financial difficulties. After moving to Wisconsin Rapids, he became self employed as a real estate broker.
Andrew was a devoted member of the Sacred Heart/St. Alexander Knights of Columbus as well as a devoted husband and father who loved spending time with his family.
Andrew was a loving husband to his surviving wife and devoted father of four children, Laura (Steven) Kaul of Bear Valley, David (Silvia) Selenske of Milton, Diane (David) Williams of Tulsa, OK and Nicole (Rafal) Gorski of Fox Island, WA; son in law Charles Schroeder of Oshkosh, 15 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren. He is also survived by three brothers Ronald Selenske of Coloma, Robert (Cindy) Selenske of Westfield and William Selenske and three sisters Jean Harbor of Neenah, Bonnie Rassmussen of Antigo and Betty Hetto of Antigo. He was preceded in death by his daughter Connie Schroeder and two brothers Richard and Charles Selenske.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019