Ann Halbach
Stevens Point - Age 35 of Stevens Point, passed away on August 20, 2019 with family and friends by her side, following a battle with cancer. She is survived by her mother, Jane Halbach; sister, Jody (Troy) Staniszewski; sister, Jill (Scott) McBroom; sister, Amy (Todd) Spilde; nephews: Ryan, Michael, Dylan, and Sean; nieces: Toni, Kendra, Taylor, Mauri, and Jaime; aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Preceded in death by her father, Dennis; brother, Lonnie; friend, Nicole; and grandparents.
Ann was kind, generous, funny, and a loyal friend. She loved to learn, travel, and help others. Growing up, she fostered an early love of the outdoors by visiting McDill pond to watch birds and look for turtles. She had a knack for numbers and even as a toddler beat her mother at '21.' She was an athlete, participating in softball, soccer, volleyball, basketball, and ultimate frisbee.
Ann graduated from Stevens Point Area Senior High in 2002 and obtained her Bachelor of Science in Biology from Northern Arizona University in 2006. She was married to Zach Krogman in 2009 and divorced in 2015. Ann studied urban lake ecology and restoration at the University of Minnesota and earned her Master's Degree in 2017. She interned at Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium in Florida, worked for the Metropolitan Council in Saint Paul, and was a Data Analyst in the Business Information department at Renaissance Learning in Wisconsin Rapids.
Ann enjoyed walking her dog, spending time with her friends and family; laughing, going to concerts, playing board games and trivia. She loved watching sports, especially tennis, the Packers and the Brewers. Ann also loved to travel. She visited all fifty states, spent a semester at sea, vacationed to New Zealand, studied in Ghana, hiked Mount Kilimanjaro, and completed the Camino de Santiago across Spain.
Ann will be dearly missed by so many. The impact of her generosity and selflessness will never be forgotten. Ann and her family would like to thank the hospital staff at Mayo Clinic and Ascension, Heartland Hospice providers, her co-workers, therapists, family, friends, and neighbors for their constant care, attentiveness, unwavering support and love. Ann asks that we remember to be kind to one another.
A Celebration of Life Service in honor of Ann will be held at 3:00 PM Saturday August 24, 2019 at Shuda Funeral Home, 3200 Stanley Street, Stevens Point, with visitation starting at 1:00. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium for ocean research.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Aug. 22, 2019