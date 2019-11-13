|
Ann M. Peters
Friendship - Ann M. Peters, age 68, of Friendship, Wisconsin passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at Villa Pines Living Center in Friendship, Wisconsin. Funeral services will be 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Roseberry's Funeral Home in Friendship. Rev. John K. Stake will officiate. Interment will be at the White Creek Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. until the time of service on Saturday at Roseberry's Funeral Home. Ann was born June 16, 1951, in Belvidere, Illinois to James and Genela Smith. She married Dennis Peters on May 23, 1975, in Elkhorn, Wisconsin. They moved to Adams County in the '90s. Ann worked at MPC in Prairie du Chein & Richland Center for 12 years, and Brakebush for 15 years prior to retiring. She enjoyed zebra cakes, lighthouses, and especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and her family. She would always hate being called "Annie". Ann was preceded in death by her parents, James & Genela Smith; husband, Dennis Peters; brothers, Tim, Rodney, and George Smith. Survivors include her sisters, Teresa, Arlene & Eloise; brother, Steven; children, Christine (Tim) May, Tim Smith, Dennis M. (Julia) Wallin, Jennifer Peters, Rebecca (Brandon) Davis; 17 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren She is also survived by nieces, nephews, and in-laws. www.roseberrys.com
