Ann Petersen
1933 - 2020
Ann Petersen

Town of Rome - Ann Petersen, age 86, of the town of Rome, died Saturday June 27, 2020 at Aspirus Riverview Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids.

Private graveside services will be held at Spring Branch Cemetery in the town of Rome. Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers a memorial will be designated at a later date.

Ann was born August 15, 1933 in Indianapolis, IN to Claude and Christine (Innes) Mendenhall. She married Bert Petersen on March 19, 1960 in Indianapolis. He died April 14, 2007. Ann was employed as a sales rep for Bell Telephone System (later Ameritech) for over 25 years, retiring in 1989. Following retirement she and Bert moved to the town of Rome. Ann was proud to have originated a neighborhood dinner club.

She is survived by three children and two "extra" sons Christine Petersen of Rome, Carl Petersen of Carpentersville, IL and David (Carol) Petersen of Oak Park, IL , Jim Weinberg of California and John Stencel of Arizona.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and one brother Edwin Mendenhall.






Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home
615 First St.
Nekoosa, WI 54457
715-886-3161
