Anna Johnson

Anna JohnsonWisconsin Rapids - Anna M. Johnson, age 82, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI died Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at her residence in Wisconsin Rapids.Memorial Services are 11:00 AM Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI. The family will greet relatives and friends at Ritchay Funeral Home on Wednesday from 10:00-11:00 AM. Masks are required and social distancing will be enforced.Anna was born September 4, 1937 in Wisconsin Rapids, WI to Charles and Margaret (Hicks) Johnson. She was a homemaker, who was also employed at Judges Cleaners and ODC.Anna is survived by seven children, Dorothy (Gary) Knoll, Barney Czappa, Susie (Dennis) Winch, Patty Czappa, Henry (Carol) Czappa, Harold Czappa and Robert Czappa; 14 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren.Anna was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Leland Czappa and William Czappa and one brother and one sister.