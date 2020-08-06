1/1
Anna Johnson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anna Johnson

Wisconsin Rapids - Anna M. Johnson, age 82, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI died Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at her residence in Wisconsin Rapids.

Memorial Services are 11:00 AM Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI. The family will greet relatives and friends at Ritchay Funeral Home on Wednesday from 10:00-11:00 AM. Masks are required and social distancing will be enforced.

Anna was born September 4, 1937 in Wisconsin Rapids, WI to Charles and Margaret (Hicks) Johnson. She was a homemaker, who was also employed at Judges Cleaners and ODC.

Anna is survived by seven children, Dorothy (Gary) Knoll, Barney Czappa, Susie (Dennis) Winch, Patty Czappa, Henry (Carol) Czappa, Harold Czappa and Robert Czappa; 14 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren.

Anna was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Leland Czappa and William Czappa and one brother and one sister.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ritchay Funeral Home
1950 12TH ST SOUTH
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54495-0847
(715) 423-1414
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ritchay Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved