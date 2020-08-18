Annabelle "Ann" Margaret Tibbetts
Wisconsin Rapids - Annabelle "Ann" Margaret (Murray) Tibbetts, age 90, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away on August 15, 2020, at Cranberry Court Assisted Living Community, surrounded by her family. She was born on January 21, 1930, in Milwaukee, to Lawrence and Florence (Schlotman) Murray. Ann graduated from Lincoln High School, Wisconsin Rapids, in 1948.
Ann may have been raised in the city, but after her marriage to Bernie Tibbetts, she adapted to country life, raising her 9 children on an 80 acre dairy farm in Rudolph, WI. She enjoyed canning from her 2 gardens and square dancing and cooked huge meals for her family. Ann also traveled to several states, visiting her children. She was a Nurses Aid for the Old Hospital (Manor) for many years. Ann was a devout catholic, loving mother, grandmother, sister and homemaker.
Ann is survived by her children, Sandy Porter, Steve (Dawn) Tibbetts, Ken (Roseanne) Tibbetts, Lisa (Steve Radtke, all of Wisconsin Rapids and Don (Nanci) Tibbetts of Madison, WI; 15 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; siblings Raymond "Bud" (Lorraine) Murray, Adeline Pelner, Marge (Jerry) Wendt, Marie (Roger) Snyder, and Helen Murray; son in laws Tom Osowski, Rick Chialda and Ken Porter and daughter in law Debbie Tibbetts.
She was preceded in death by her parents; 3 daughters, Pat Osowski, Judy Childa and Diane Tibbetts; one son, David Tibbetts; grandsons Jason Osowski and Tommy Tibbetts; her sister, Dorothy Haasl; and Bernie Tibbetts.
Services will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Wisconsin Rapids. Visitation will be held at 10:00 am with a Mass of Christian burial at 11:00 a.m. officiated by Father Janusz Kowalski.
The family wishes to give special thanks to Ann's granddaughter, Leah Schaak, and the staff at Cranberry Court for their kindness and tender, loving care of our mother.
John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting the family at this time.