AnnaMae Pearl Anderson



Wisconsin Rapids - AnnaMae Pearl Anderson, 65, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Aspirus Riverview Hospital surrounded by her loving family.



A celebration of AnnaMae's life will take place on Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 1:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M. at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.



AnnaMae was born December 29, 1953 in Wisconsin Rapids to Herbert and Dorothy (Sweat) Knoll. Her marriage to Larry Anderson was blessed with three daughters, however the marriage eventually ended in divorce.



She had a soft spot in her heart for animals, especially her cats. AnnaMae also had a fondness for cocker spaniels and hummingbirds. She enjoyed watching television, amongst her favorites were soap operas and the Price is Right. AnnaMae was a doting grandmother and cherished spending time with her grandchildren. She had a passion for decorating her home for every holiday and made everyone feel like part of the family. AnnaMae enjoyed collecting solar decorations. She enjoyed playing cards and dice games. AnnaMae had a big heart and would do anything to help anyone. She is loved and will be deeply missed.



AnnaMae is survived by her daughters: Tina (Justin) Garnick and Tanya (Hector) Amador, of Wisconsin Rapids; her grandchildren: Andrew, Abby, Donovan, Jaina, and Jacen; her special companion, Robert Czappa of Wisconsin Rapids; her sister-in-law, Rebecca Knoll of Wisconsin Rapids; she is further survived by several step-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends. In addition to her parents, AnnaMae is preceded in death by her oldest daughter, Teresa Anderson; her brothers, Edward Knoll and Curtis Knoll; and her sister-in-law, Judy Knoll.



Herman-Taylor Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Anderson family. Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Mar. 11, 2019