Annette M. Pompa



Wisconsin Rapids - Annette Marie Pompa, age 61, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away at her residence on Saturday, May 25, 2019 following a courageous battle with cancer.



Services will be at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Calvary Chapel, 3350 Evergreen Avenue, Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Pastor Rick Pickens will officiate. Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service on Saturday at the church. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home, Wisconsin Rapids, is honored to be serving the Pompa family. For online condolences, please visit www.taylorfuneralhome.net.



Annette was born March 22, 1958 in Neenah, Wisconsin to Howard and Charlotte (Heinz) Taggart. She married Rick Pompa on November 3, 1979 in Appleton, Wisconsin. They were blessed with nearly forty years of marriage.



While living in the Fox Valley, Annette worked at Theda Clark Medical Center. After moving to Wisconsin Rapids, Annette worked for Chips Hamburgers and later as a cashier at Walmart.



Annette's family was the center of her universe. She loved being involved as a volunteer with the Wood County Head Start program and Washington School while her children were attending there. She liked taking day trips back home to the Fox Valley to spend time with her brothers and sisters. Annette considered being a grandma one of the best things that ever happened to her and she treasured every moment spent with each of her precious grandchildren.



Church family was also important to her as she loved spending time in worship at Calvary Chapel Wisconsin Rapids and being an active part of their ministry. She was a great cook and always made sure everyone had their fill. She loved animals, especially her little girl, her dog Lupe. She was an avid Packer, Badger, Brewers and Bucks fan. Annette could be described as an "Energizer Bunny"-she had a motor that just wouldn't quit, was very outgoing, and loved to dance. She was loved by many and will be deeply missed.



Annette is survived by her husband, Rick; one daughter; one son, Robert (Alyssa) Pompa of Madison; 8 grandchildren including Carlotta and Beckett; her brothers and sisters: June (Daniel) Kerrigan, Joe (KK) Taggart, Patti VanLinn, Linda (Brett) Parker, Roy Taggart and Jenni Taggart; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.



The Pompa family would like to thank Ascension at Home/Ministry HC Hospice for the quality care she received, Pastor Rick and Brenda Pickens for their love and prayers, and Herman-Taylor Funeral Home for their support and assistance with arrangements.



Memorials may be designated to Calvary Chapel Wisconsin Rapids in support of their various ministries. Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on May 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary