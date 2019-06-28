Anthony "Tony" F. Shebenik



Wisconsin Rapids - Anthony "Tony" F. Shebenik, 71, of Wisconsin Rapids, crossed the finish line and received his checkered flag on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at the University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison, surrounded by his loving family.



Services will take place at 12:00 P.M. on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids. A time of storytelling and sharing of loving memories will begin 9:00 A.M. and will go until the time of the service. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Shebenik Family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.



Tony was born November 28, 1947 in Waukegan, IL to John and Mary (Chmiel) Shebenik. Tony was the 8th out of 10 children. He grew up in North Chicago, IL where he and his brothers would shoot out the streetlights with BB guns in their youth. He also enjoyed working on cars with Shorty. He served in the US Army during the Vietnam War stationed in Germany as a medic from 1967 to 1969 and was honorably discharged. He married Christine Nass in Waukegan on April 11, 1987 and together they enjoyed many years celebrating their love.



Tony attended Waukegan High School and later DeVry University to learn about phone installation. He worked for Illinois Bell as an installer and later retired from Lake County Department of Public Works after over 28 years of service. Favorite past times were spent with his family at NASCAR races, camping, fishing (including trips to Canada), and country music festivals. He had a love for Da Bears, Chicago White Sox, and NASCAR unlike any other.



Tony is survived by his loving wife, Chris; son, Jody (Eileen) Hilber of Kenosha; daughter, Jenna (Tony) Krahn of Clarksville, TN; his brothers and sisters: John (Mary) Shebenik, Loretta Stanerson, Lucy (Ed) Jurgaitis, Mary Ann Krolak, Ed (Terry) Shebenik, James Shebenik, Steven Shebenik; his brothers and sisters-in-law: Nancy Parker, Carolyn (Wally) Zernicke, Debbie Nass, Dale (Barb) Nass, Debra Nass, Lois (Jerry) Koppa, Beth (Tom) Sommer, Mary (Ron) Wilichowski, Carl (Jill) Hilber, and Larry Pontius; grandchildren: Amanda, Melissa, Kaitlyn, Daniel, David, and Wyatt; great-grandchildren: McKenna and Iyanna; along with many, many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by: Dolores and William Gedvilas, Frank Stanerson, Helen and William Wagner, Barney Krolak, Reuben Nass, Marvin and Diana Long, Calvin Nass, Arthur and Evelyn Hilber, John Hilber, David Hilber, and Julie Allmann. Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on June 28, 2019