Anthony J. Nowobielski
1941 - 2020
Anthony J. Nowobielski

Wisconsin Rapids - Anthony J. Nowobielski, age 78, of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Edenbrook Nursing Home in Wisconsin Rapids.

Anthony's family will hold a private memorial service at a later date.

Anthony was born on November 26, 1941 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Joseph and Lillian Nowobielski. He is survived by his daughters Andrea (David) Contant of Plainfield, IL and JoAnne (Ben) Smith of Madison, WI, 5 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his sister Theresa from Chicago, IL.

Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids is assisting the family with arrangements.






Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ritchay Funeral Home
1950 12TH ST SOUTH
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54495-0847
(715) 423-1414
