|
|
Anthony Linzmeier
Wisconsin Rapids - Anthony Linzmeier, age 95, of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital in Wausau, Wisconsin.
A memorial service for Anthony will be held publicly at a later date.
Anthony was born on May 5, 1925 in Milladore, Wisconsin to the late Louis and Ann (Treml) Linzmeier. He served in the U.S. Army from 1946 - 1948, during which time he was stationed in Korea. He married Anna M. Lang on May 24, 1949 in Milladore, Wisconsin. She preceded him in death on March 23, 2017.
Tony enjoyed tending to his hobby farm of Hereford cattle and was especially fond of his favorite bull, Tommy. Throughout his life, Tony loved polka music; when he was younger he was often found dancing at the Sherryland Ballroom and even in his later years he made sure to never miss tuning into his favorite polka radio station every Saturday and Sunday. Tony was a proud member of the American Legion of Milladore, WI for over 50 years. He lived a very full life and traveled across the country in his later years working as a skilled carpenter, helping construct commercial properties across many states. He made a significant impact in the city in which he resided by building over 30 homes in the Wisconsin Rapids area. Outside of his work, Tony was a true socialite. Nothing brought him more joy than getting together with friends and family, and anyone who knew Tony knew he always had a great story to share. He always considered himself to be a lucky man, marrying the woman of his dreams and being blessed with an amazing, loving family who he adored very much.
Anthony is survived by his children Thomas (Susan) Linzmeier of St. Paul, MN, Douglas Linzmeier of Wisconsin Rapids, Bonnie (Gary) Romanski of Wisconsin Rapids and Bruce Linzmeier of Rudolph; seven grandchildren Ann, Leah (Al), Jessica (Jake), Sara (Peter), Katie (Brett), Dustin (Amber), Tyler (Laura) and 11 great-grandchildren, Erin, Zak, Noah, Sophia, Ian, Isla, Emma, Bridget, Anthony, Sawyer and Brooks.
He was preceded in death by his wife Anna and siblings Louis, Harold and Kenneth Linzmeier and Martha Thompson.
Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids is assisting the family at this time.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from May 18 to May 19, 2020