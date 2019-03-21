Anton J. "Tony" Statz



Wisconsin Rapids - Anton J. "Tony" Statz, age 91, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI died Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Atrium of Wisconsin Rapids, surrounded by his loving family.



Funeral Mass will be 10:30 AM Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Fr. Valentine Joseph and Fr. Aaron Becker will officiate. Visitation will be at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Church on Saturday from 8:30-10:30 AM. Entombment in Forest Hill Mausoleum. Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI is assisting the family.



Tony was born November 28, 1927 in Hixton, WI to Max and Theresa (Langreck) Statz. He married Beatrice M. "Bea" Weigel on August 25, 1956 at St. John's Catholic Church, Marshfield, WI. After high school, Tony had many different jobs and lastly was employed at Nepco as a computer operator for 27 years retiring on June 1, 1990.



Tony enjoyed woodworking, traveling, gardening and fixing small engines and lawn mowers. He loved square dancing but most of all loved spending time with his family.



Tony is survived by his wife, Beatrice; four children,, Mark (Kris) Statz of Wisconsin Rapids, WI, Reneé (Jim) Statz-Gilmour of Cascade, WI, Neil (Cherie) Statz of Wisconsin Rapids, WI and Connie (Richard) Schaetz of Wisconsin Rapids, WI; eight grandchildren, Steve (Missy) Statz, Becky (Brady) Suppeland, Jeremy Statz, Joshua (Erin) Gilmour, Ken (Maria) Statz, Amy (Mark) Truckey, Monica Schaetz and Amber Schaetz; nine great grandchildren and two sisters, Leona Kraemer and Delores Schmidt.



Tony was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Edmund Statz.



Memorials can be designated to Our Lady Queen of Heaven Church. Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Mar. 21, 2019