Antone "Bud" ZiskaNekoosa - Antone "Bud" Ziska, age 90. Of Nekoosa died Sunday October 25, 2020 at his home.Funeral services for Antone will be held at a later date with burial at Green Hill Cemetery. Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home is assisting the family.Antone was born April 5, 1930 in the town of Richfield, Adams County, WI. to Anton and Clarice (Burian) Ziska. He served in the US Army from 1953 to 1955. Antone married Verla Payne on September 25, 1955 in Coloma. She died February 21, 2020. For many years he was employed by Nekoosa Papers Inc. in the Shipping Department. An avid outdoorsman, Antone enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting and gardening. In earlier years he was a baseball coach. He also enjoyed games of all kinds including playing cards and shuffleboard.Antone is survived by his son Bryan (Wendy) Ziska of Wisconsin Rapids, daughter in law Cynthia Ziska of Wisconsin Rapids; grandchildren Jeffery Ziska, Jason (Cheyenne) Ziska, Jeremy (Tiffany) Ziska, Brittany Ziska, Jake (Ashley) Bloyd and Jamie Bloyd; 11 great grandchildren and by his sister Mayme Atkinson.He was preceded in death by his wife; son Kevin Ziska; parents and three sisters Alice (Bill) Humphrey, Helen Ziska and Leona (John) Tomesek.