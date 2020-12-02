Dr. Arden Fenander
Wisconsin Rapids - Dr. Arden Fenander, age 84, of Wisconsin Rapids passed away from pneumonia Saturday, November 28, 2020 at his home with his family by his side.
Arden was born June 22, 1936 in Shell Lake, Wisconsin to Axel and Vivian Fenander. After graduating from Ladysmith High School, he attended Saint Olaf College and then UW-Eau Claire before deciding to follow in the footsteps of his father and become a Doctor of Chiropractic. He graduated from Logan Chiropractic College in 1959.
He was united in marriage to Colleen Breen on November 26, 1960 at Normandy Presbyterian Church in Normandy, Missouri. They were blessed with sixty years of marriage and four children Ron, Laura, Diane and Michael.
Dr. Fenander opened his first office in Rhinelander, Wisconsin where he practiced for one year before being called for Active Duty in the 32nd Division of the Wisconsin National Guard. After serving his country, he moved to Wisconsin Rapids and joined the practice of Dr. Lamourex.
In 1978 he ventured into his own practice where he was joined shortly after by Dr. Mary Ladick and eventually by his daughter Dr. Laura and son Dr. Mike. Dr. Fenander retired in December 2016 after more than 57 years in practice.
Dr. Fenander was a longtime member of First English Lutheran Church. He was also very active in the chiropractic profession, including membership of the Wisconsin Chiropractic Association, the Logan College Alumni Association, and the Logan College Board of Trustees. He held many offices within these organizations including Chairman of the Ethics Committee of the Wisconsin Chiropractic Association, and President of both the Logan College Alumni Association and the Wisconsin Chiropractic Association.
He was awarded many honors throughout his career. Including the Wisconsin Chiropractic Association President's Award, the Teuteberg Award, and the Logan College Distinguished Service Award. In 2000 Dr. Fenander was presented the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Wisconsin Chiropractic Association in recognition of his dedication to the chiropractic profession.
Arden is survived by his loving wife Colleen; children Ron (Meredith) Fenander, Dr. Laura Fenander, Diane (Bill) Rodencal, Dr. Michael (Valerie) Fenander; grandchildren Sarah, Tim, Jessica, Cassidy and Willa; great granddaughter Vivian.
Doc was a gentle man who loved life, always had a warm smile and a story to tell. He enjoyed being in the woods cutting down dead trees for the family bonfires, walking the golf course chasing around a little white ball, and sharing a Highlife with a good friend.
The family would like to thank Dr. Kirschling and his staff at Riverview Cancer Center and the nurses from Heartland Hospice for their compassionate care.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home, Wisconsin Rapids, is honored to be assisting the Fenander family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.hermantaylorfuneralhome.com
.
Memorials may be designated to Logan University of Chiropractic or Disabled American Veterans
.