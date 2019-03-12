Arlene C. Plantico



Wisconsin Rapids - Arlene C. Plantico, 92, of Wisconsin Rapids, went to be with her Lord and Savior, on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Edenbrook of Wisconsin Rapids.



Services will be at 2:00 P.M. on Friday, March 15, 2019 at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home. Rev. Gary Markworth will officiate. Burial will take at Forest Hill Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be from 1:00 P.M. until the time of the service on Friday, March 15, 2019 at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.



Arlene was born February 2, 1927 in the Town of Beaver, WI (Clark County), to Louis and Ida (Sell) Warncke. She married the love of her life, Elroy Plantico on April 24, 1948. They were blessed with two children and nearly 56 years of loving memories, until his passing on February 14, 2004. Family came first for Arlene. She cherished her role as wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Arlene enjoyed crossword puzzles and embroidery. She was known for her delicious caramel brownies. Arlene is loved and will be deeply missed.



She is survived by her children: Shirley (Ron) Dye and Dennis Plantico; her grandchildren: Rick Dye, Laurie (Mark Lilla) Dye, Jonathon Dye, Travis Plantico, Anita Plantico, Korey Plantico, and Kyle (Stacey) Plantico; her great-grandchildren: Taylor, Logan, Haley, Wyatt, and Natalie; her sister, Leona Degnitz; she is further survived by many extended relatives and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, Arlene is preceded in death by her granddaughter, Vicki Plantico; her brother and sister-in-law, Clarence and Lillian Warncke; and her brother-in-law, Walter Degnitz.



Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Mar. 12, 2019