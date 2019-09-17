|
|
Arlyn A. "Chub" Dorshorst
Rudolph - Arlyn "Chub" Dorshorst, 81, of Rudolph, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 14, 2019 in Waukesha.
A mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, September 20, 2019 at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church in Rudolph. Rev. Valentine Joseph will officiate the service. The family will greet relatives and friends on Friday morning from 9:00 AM until time of services at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at All Souls Cemetery with military rites provided by American Legion Post #485 of Rudolph. Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids is assisting the family with arrangements.
Arlyn was born on November 17, 1937 to Henry and Clara (O'Shasky) Dorshorst. He served in the United States Navy as an Aviation Electrician's Mate from November 1955 to August 1957. He married Lorraine Krueger on August 8, 1959 at. St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Milladore, Wisconsin. She preceded him in death on August 6, 2019. He worked at Consolidated Division for 42 years, retiring in 1999. He was a member of Rudolph Senior Citizens, Catholic Order of Foresters and Rudolph American Legion Post 485.
He is survived by his children Pam (Phil) Epple of Brookfield, Randy (Mary) Dorshorst of Grapevine, TX, Lori Dorshorst of Waukesha, Rick (Jackie) of Waukesha, and David (Barb) of New Berlin. Loving grandpa of Matt and Dan Epple, Tyler, Allison and Luke Dorshorst, Karina Dorshorst, Sam, Nick and Abbey Dorshorst, and Nicole, Kyle and Jenna Dorshorst.
Arlyn is further survived by his sister-in-laws Margaret Dorshorst Zimmerman, Vicky Dorshorst and Virginia Joosten, brother-in-law John Lom and many nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife Lorraine, parents, parents-in-law Albert and Christine Krueger, brothers Darwin and Roger, sister Romelle Lom, brothers and sisters-in-law Albert and Ardeen Krueger and Robert and Irene Krueger.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Philip's Church and/or Grotto are appreciated.
Forever in our hearts, we love and miss you Dad.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Sept. 17, 2019