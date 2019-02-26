|
|
Arnold L. Gethers
Wisconsin Rapids - Arnold L. Gethers, passed away Friday evening, February 22, 2019 at Arbor View Court Assisted Living, Wisconsin Rapids.
Arnold was born January 4, 1925 in Glenwood, MN to the late Roy and Minnie (Sheflo) Gethers. Arnold attended Plainfield High School before being drafted at the age of 18 and sent off to war to fight against Hitler. He served as an Army Medic in 1st Battalion, Company G, 28th Yankee Division in World War II, serving in The Battles of Northern France, The Ardennes, Central Europe, and Rhineland. He was awarded The Bronze Star and The Purple Heart with the Oak Leaf, among other medals for his courageous efforts saving lives while living through hell. His war stories are sacred in the hearts of his grandchildren as he is their true and bonafide War Hero. Arnold was proud to receive his Honorary High School Diploma, in honor of his service to our country, from the Tri County School District in the early 2000's.
After Arnold's time in World War 2, he married Patricia Fischer and had his son John who he loved dearly and named after a young boy that he took care of in war torn Czechoslovakia. The marriage ended in divorce. Arnold worked at Kimberly Clark in his early years and Nekoosa Papers until his retirement June 1, 1987. Until the time which he could no longer get "out and about", Arnold ENJOYED fishing and stopping in to deliver whatever baked goods he would find at the store and think his family MIGHT enjoy. He also enjoyed buying cars on a whim and then trading them in (Bright Orange Pontiac Firebird with white leather seats).
Arnold is survived by his son John and Daughter in Law Barbara, Grandchildren Chris (Amanda Custard) Gethers, John (Kristine) Gethers, Nichole (Matt) Rucinski, and Kimberly Gethers; 20 Great Grandchildren, Special Brother in Law Delton "Chubb" Franks, Nieces and Nephews, Rick (Sheila) Franks, Sandy (Gerry) Lowe, Cheryl (Curt) Evenson, and Jim Franks.
He survived WW2 and defeated Cancer and was the last of his siblings, whom he adored.
Sister Violet Gethers, Brother Clarence "Clancy" Gethers, Sister Pearl Keenlance, and Baby Sister Marion Franks.
Dad / Grandpa / Great Grandpa,
Thank you for being the example of what great man should be. Well lived sir, well lived!
Love you!
Your Family
Thank You to all whom cared for him at Arbor View Court Assisted Living and a Special Thanks to Heartland Hospice.
Visitation 11am-1pm Wednesday February 27, 2019 at the Stahl Funeral Home, Plainfield, with a Funeral Service with Full Military Rights at 1:00 p.m. Burial will be in the Plainfield Cemetery. Online condolences can be sent at www.stahlfuneralhome.com
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Feb. 26, 2019