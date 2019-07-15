Arnold L. Payne



Wisconsin Rapids - Arnold L. Payne, 55, of Wisconsin Rapids, went to be with his Lord on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Aspirus Riverview Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids.



Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, July 19, 2019 at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 14th Avenue South, Wisconsin Rapids. Rev. Lucas Proeber will officiate. Burial will take place at White Cemetery in Coloma, WI. The family will greet relatives and friends on Friday, July 19, 2019 beginning at 9:30 A.M. until the time of the funeral service at the church. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.



Arnold was born April 23, 1964 in Beloit, WI to Arthur and Helen (Shaw) Payne. He was married to Jana Sue Leach on May 2, 1987. The marriage ended in divorce. Arnold was employed by Prairie Star Ranch Inc. and later, by Consolidated Papers Inc./Stora Enso for 17 years. Arnold enjoyed hunting, woodworking and construction, as he was able to remodel several homes. Arnold loved riding his Harley, as his health permitted. He was a fan of the Green Bay Packers. Arnold is loved and will be deeply missed.



Arnold is survived by his daughter, Kristin Payne; his siblings: Ellen (Marv) Brahmstedt, Robert Payne, Ken (Becky) Payne, Rose Schroer, Cheryl Payne, Gloria Dye, and Theresa (Paul) Downs; his sister-in-law, Kyong Payne; he is further survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, Arnold is preceded in death by his brother, Arden Payne. Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from July 15 to July 17, 2019