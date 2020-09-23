Arthur A. Bernhardt
Port Edwards - Arthur Allen Bernhardt, 95, of Port Edwards, WI died peacefully at home on Thursday, September 3, 2020, surrounded by family.
Art, as he was known to friends and family, was born February 7, 1925 in Buffalo, NY, to Arthur and Irma (Pusch) Bernhardt. He was the oldest of 4 sons, grew up in Buffalo and attended local public schools, graduating from East High School at the age of 16. Art was in college at Syracuse University when World War II broke out. He joined the Army and was sent to Virginia Polytechnic University to study electrical engineering. Before completing his degree, Art was ordered to report to Oak Ridge, TN to work on the Manhattan Project. The project was ended before he got to Oak Ridge and Art was reassigned to the 349th ASF Band, in which he played trumpet until being honorably discharged in 1946. Art returned to Syracuse and graduated in 1947 with a degree in chemical engineering from the Department of Pulp and Paper Chemistry.
Art married Harriet Pflaum in Dale, NY on December 29, 1948. His job in the paper industry took them to Espanola in Ontario, Canada. In 1952, Art accepted a job with Nekoosa Edwards Paper Company and they moved to Port Edwards, WI. Art retired in 1986 as Vice President of Northern Operations for what had become the Great Northern Nekoosa Paper Company. After retirement, Art and Harriet traveled to many foreign countries and vacationed in the Boulder Junction, Wisconsin area where they eventually bought a summer home.
Art was an avid private pilot, hunter, and fisherman and belonged to a local skeet club. He also belonged to the local curling club and enjoyed skipping a men's team and curling on a couples' team with Harriet. Art served as a Scout Master for the Boy Scouts and was active in the Port Edwards United Methodist Church where he sang in the choir and served as President of the Board of Trustees. Art was an excellent musician throughout his adult life, playing trumpet semi-professionally and for many years with the Minocqua Community Band. Art was a valued member of the AARP Tax Preparation team in Wisconsin Rapids. After Harriet's death in 2012 he found new hobbies, maintained friendships, and kept his mind active and engaged right up until his last few days. At the end of his life he donated his body to the teaching program at the University of Wisconsin Medical School in Madison.
Art is survived by children: Susan Dyon (Allen), Elizabeth Bernhardt (Tedmund Swiecki), Eric Bernhardt (Karen Smith), Barbara Bernhardt (Glenda Fletchall); daughter-in-law, Barbara MacNaughton (Arthur Charles Bernhardt, deceased); six grandchildren; and two great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by Harriet, his beloved wife of 64 years; son Arthur Charles Bernhardt (Barbara MacNaughton); parents, Arthur and Irma Bernhardt; and brothers Robert, David, and Donald Bernhardt.
Art's life was truly an inspiration to all who knew him. He is at peace now, and reunited with those he loved who went before, though we who remain will miss him greatly.
The family will hold a private graveside service at a later date upon receipt of Art's ashes from the UW Medical School. In keeping with his philanthropic and generous spirit, it would be Art's wishes that memorial contributions in his honor be made to a charity or organization of one's choice.
