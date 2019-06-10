Arthur A. Gazeley



Wisconsin Rapids - Arthur A. Gazeley, 88, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Hilltop Grand Village, surrounded by his loving family.



Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids. Pastor Missy Miller will officiate. Full military honors will be conducted by VFW Post 2534 - Wisconsin Rapids. Visitation will begin at 9:00 A.M. and go until the time of the service at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at the funeral home. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Gazeley Family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.



Arthur was born July 31, 1930 in Wisconsin Rapids to Arthur and Bessie (Shearier) Gazeley. He was a lifelong resident of Wisconsin Rapids. He attended area schools and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1948. He married Lois Spencer in Dubuque Iowa on August 14, 1954.



In August of 1948 Arthur began his career with Consolidated Papers in Wisconsin Rapids. From December of 1950 until November of 1953 he served in the United States Air Force where his duties included time in the Philippine Islands. He then resumed his career at Consolidated Papers working in the Maintenance Department as a roll grinder. He retired in August of 1991 with 43 years of service. During these years Art and Lois raised 3 daughters. They enjoyed vacationing in Northern Wisconsin with family and friends. He also was an avid bowler, joining both men's and couples leagues. His hobbies included, gardening, carpentry and going on yearly fishing trips with his brother and brothers-in-law. He was known as "Mr. Fix It" and loved passing on his knowledge and skills to others. Art and Lois's basement, complete with bar and pool table, was the location of many parties and celebrations. After his retirement, Art and Lois vacationed in Texas and enjoyed many other trips to visit family and friends. He was a fan of the Packers, Brewers, and Badgers.



Arthur is survived by his loving wife, Lois; his children: Linda (James) Bulloch and Cheryl Gazeley; his son-in-law, Robert Dillman; his grandchildren: Sarah (Adam) Rasmussen, Andrew (Caroline) Bulloch, Cara (David) Johnson, Nicki (Billy) Blucher, and Taylor Olson; his great-grandchildren: Isaiah, Eve, Alivia, Adelynn, Madeline, Merryn, Bryson, and Eliana; his sister and brother-in-law, Helen and Frank Davis; his sister-in-law, Jan Gazeley; and his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Charlie and Fran Spencer; he is further survived by many nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Leonard and Lorene Spencer; his brother, H. James Gazeley; his sister and brother-in-law, Jean and Albert Mertz; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Allen and Barb Spencer; he is further preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Debra Dillman.



The family would like to thank the staff at Hilltop Grand Village and Ascension Hospice for the loving care they gave Art.