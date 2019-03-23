Audrey E. Pruss



Wisconsin Rapids - Audrey E. Pruss, age 83, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her family.



Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Rapids. Rev. Daniel Bohn will officiate. Entombment will be at Forest Hill Mausoleum. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 3:00 to 6:00 P.M. on Sunday, March 24th at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids and from 10:00 A.M. until the time of services on Monday at the church. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Pruss family. For online condolences, please visit www.taylorfuneralhome.net.



Audrey was born January 23, 1936 in Reitbrock, Wisconsin to Sanford and Eula (Wisner) Morse. She married her high school sweetheart, Harold Pruss, on October 30, 1954.



Audrey worked for Dr. TH Raabe, Optometrist, in Wisconsin Rapids for many years.



She was a very active member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Rapids, where she sang in the adult choir and served on the altar guild. She enjoyed bowling, golfing and taking daily walks. Audrey and Harold were blessed to be able to travel to all 50 states and 32 different countries. They also enjoyed attending and cheering on the Packers and Badgers.



Audrey is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Harold; children: Debra Thomas and David (Julie) Pruss of Wisconsin Rapids, and Donna (Todd) Hamin of Nekoosa; grandchildren: Jason (Holly) Thomas, Heather (Jason) Gillett, Josiah (Amanda) Hamin, Samuel (Lindsey) Hamin, Allison (Matt) Birkebak, and Aaron Pruss; great-grandchildren: Cordell, Bryan, Sylvia, Alexander, Elizabeth, Jacob, Elijah, Olivia, and Audra; and sisters: Nancy Albrecht, Alberta (Wayne) Walker and Sally (LaMont) Meinen. She is preceded in death by her parents; brother and sister-in-law, Sanford "Sonny" (Judy) Morse; sister, Helen Giese; and brother-in-law, Earl Albrecht.



Audrey's family would like to thank Ministry Health (Ascension) Palliative Care, especially Jessica, and Ascension at Home Hospice for the care she received.



Memorials may be designated to Immanuel Lutheran Church and School, 111 11th Street North, Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54494. Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Mar. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary