Auril Winn Murgatroyd HardingWisconsin Rapids - Auril Winn Murgatroyd Harding, 104, died peacefully in her sleep at her home in Hilltop Grand Village Assisted Living in Wisconsin Rapids on September 10, 2020.She was born in Granton, Wisconsin on May 25, 1916 and moved to Wisconsin Rapids with her parents and two brothers during the Great Depression. She graduated from Lincoln High School in 1934. Auril married John R. Murgatroyd in 1937. The two started an insurance agency and later opened the first real estate agency in Wisconsin Rapids as well as building and running Griffith Park Speedway. Together, with their son David, they constructed the Ridges Golf Course in 1963. They later added the Ridges Campground. In the 20 years they owned the Ridges, Auril focused her time on the management of the restaurant which was widely renowned throughout the region for its salad bar. During that time, she was a member of the Board of Directors of the Wisconsin Restaurant Association. Shortly after their 50th wedding anniversary, her husband John passed. She later married Norman Harding and in their early years of marriage they enjoyed many travels together. Auril was a life time member of the United Methodist Church. Over their many years living in Wisconsin Rapids, Auril and her husband John had many contributions to the greater Wisconsin Rapids community area. Auril was a master gardner and found much happiness in her many flower gardens throughout her lifetime. Auril lead her life dedicated to the love of her family and living by her word. As she would say to us "be good to people every day of your life".Auril was predeceased by her husband of over 50 years, John R. Murgatroyd, her parents Byrl and Lela (Potter) Winn, her brothers Art and Bud Winn, son David A. Murgatroyd, daughter-in-law Gloria G. Murgatroyd and great grandson David J. Sadler. She is survived by her husband Norman Harding and son Paul (Elizabeth Lopez) Murgatroyd; 5 grandchildren Ann Soe (Joel Cournoyer), Crystal (Brian) Sadler, Mary (Brady) Wilkens, Michael (Carloline) Murgatroyd, Marisa (Muray Gray) Murgatroyd; 5 great grandchildren Grant (Danielle Roberts) Soe, Sawyer Wilkens, Ava Sadler, Ashby and Tai Murgatroyd.A celebration of her beautiful life will be held at a later date.