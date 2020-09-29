Avis R. GroverWisconsin Rapids - Avis R. Grover, age 86, of Wisconsin Rapids passed away on September 24, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the family.Avis was born on December 4, 1933 in Minneapolis, MN to Raymond and Nellie (Spicer) Alloway. She married Laurance "Ed" Grover on August 30, 1952. They were blessed with 52 years of marriage, until his passing on December 20, 2004.Avis did clerical work and book keeping for some local business including Renaissance Learning and WFHR Radio. She also volunteered her time at the Centralia Center in Wisconsin Rapids.Avis enjoyed tending to her flower and vegetable gardens. She especially liked to try out a new recipe whenever she could and would bake just about anything.Avis is survived by her son, Tim Grover; two grandchildren: Amber and Kody; one sister, Marilyn (Gerald) Hamel. She is also survived by her dog Buddy and many nieces, nephews, cousins and other extended family.She is preceded in death by her husband Ed, parents, and seven siblings: Raymond, Margaret, Betty, Beverly, Madge, Elsie and Kay.