1/1
Avis R. Grover
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Avis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Avis R. Grover

Wisconsin Rapids - Avis R. Grover, age 86, of Wisconsin Rapids passed away on September 24, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the family.

Avis was born on December 4, 1933 in Minneapolis, MN to Raymond and Nellie (Spicer) Alloway. She married Laurance "Ed" Grover on August 30, 1952. They were blessed with 52 years of marriage, until his passing on December 20, 2004.

Avis did clerical work and book keeping for some local business including Renaissance Learning and WFHR Radio. She also volunteered her time at the Centralia Center in Wisconsin Rapids.

Avis enjoyed tending to her flower and vegetable gardens. She especially liked to try out a new recipe whenever she could and would bake just about anything.

Avis is survived by her son, Tim Grover; two grandchildren: Amber and Kody; one sister, Marilyn (Gerald) Hamel. She is also survived by her dog Buddy and many nieces, nephews, cousins and other extended family.

She is preceded in death by her husband Ed, parents, and seven siblings: Raymond, Margaret, Betty, Beverly, Madge, Elsie and Kay.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Herman-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Center
2201 Chestnut Street
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54494
(715) 423-5460
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Herman-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Center

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved