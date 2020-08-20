1/1
Barbara A. Crueger
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara A. Crueger

Wisconsin Rapids - Barbara A. Crueger, age 66, of 911 Oak Street, Wisconsin Rapids, WI died Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at her home.

A Memorial Visitation will be held from 9:00 - 11:00 AM Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids. The visitation will conclude with a time to share memories about Barbara at 11:00 AM. Face masks will be required for the visitation, and social distancing guidelines will be followed.

Barbara was born June 30, 1954 in Stevens Point, WI to Edward and Ann (Keilpinski) Zurawski. She graduated from SPASH in 1972 and was employed at Ocean Spray for the past 12 years. Barbara collected Boyd's Bears, enjoyed cooking and baking, family gatherings especially Christmas time. She was presented with the perfect attendance awards for every year while being employed by Ocean Spray.

Barbara is survived by her children Carson Crueger of Wisconsin Rapids, Zachary (Brianna Hawks) Crueger of Plover, brother Dale (Patty) Zurawski of Milwaukee, sisters: Sharon (Charles) Zoromski of Stevens Point, Deborah Larson of Stevens Point, Dawn Klish of Stevens Point and is further survived by many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers: Leroy Zurawski, Jerome Zurawski and James Zurawski.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Ritchay Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ritchay Funeral Home
1950 12TH ST SOUTH
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54495-0847
(715) 423-1414
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ritchay Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved