Barbara A. Taluc
Barbara A. Taluc

Wisconsin Rapids - Barbara A. Taluc, age 81, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI, passed away on October 29, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on February 2, 1939 to Harvey and Edna (Paulson) Harmon in Humbird, WI. Barb worked for over 28 years for the Consolidated Paper Company in Wisconsin Rapids. She was an avid fishermen, gardener, and loved attending flea markets and going to thrift stores all over the area. Barb also enjoyed knitting, and had made many hats over the years for the NICU hospital units in the Wisconsin Rapids area. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

She is survived by her son, John (Dana) Taluc, daughter, Catherine (Bill) Brandl; grandchildren, Mindy (James) Gotz, Mat Gotz, Katelyn (Levi) Rasmussen, Steven Gernhart, Holly (Jeremiah) Squires, Alyssa Freeman, Shelby Matthews, Sierra Matthews; great grandchildren, Sid Torke, Sam (Cody) Weber, Angel Gotz, Isaac Farnsworth, Sean Taluc, Amelia Squires, Melah Freeman, Madilyne Rasmussen, Annabelle Rasmussen, Levi Rasmussen, and Charlotte Rasmussen; and a great great grandchild, Colton Hutkowski. She is further survived by her speical friends and neighbors, Ron (Denise) Ozcachowski and Renate Oleson.

Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Taluc; a daughter, Joanne T. Gernhart; two brothers, Maurice and Edward Harmon; and longtime partner, Jerry Matthews.

Graveside Services at the Cleveland Cemetery in Jackson County, WI, are being planned by the family and will be announced at a later date by the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.




Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
