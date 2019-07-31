Services
Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home
615 First St.
Nekoosa, WI 54457
715-886-3161
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home
615 First St.
Nekoosa, WI 54457
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home
615 First St.
Nekoosa, WI 54457
Barbara Ann Gaupp


1954 - 2019
Barbara Ann Gaupp Obituary
Barbara Ann Gaupp

Nekoosa - Barbara Ann Gaupp, 65, of Nekoosa, passed away on Monday July 29, 2019 at Aspirus Riverview Hospital.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Monday August 5, 2019 at Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home in Nekoosa. Rev. Dennis Schwalenberg will officiate. Burial will be at Green Hill Cemetery in the town of Saratoga. Visitation will be held on Monday at the funeral Home from 11:00 AM until the time of service at 1:00 PM.

She was born January 25, 1954, in Milwaukee to Vernard H Coyhis and Angeline Coyhis Yanke. On January 8, 2005 she married William Gaupp at Sacred Heart Parish Catholic Church in Nekoosa.

Barb loved planning parties, cooking, baking, catering for weddings, shopping with her girls, camping with her family every summer, attending all her grandchildren's extra-curricular events, and attending dinners with her friends. As her health began to decline, she simply enjoyed watching the Hallmark channel on television, visiting with her family and having her grandchildren over.

(Barbara worked as a claims representative for social security office for 17-years before retiring due to her health.)

Survivors include her husband William Gaupp, son Daniel (Mindy) Coyhis of Sturgeon Bay, daughter Jennifer Molepski of Wisconsin Rapids, and 3 step sons Ryan (Jackie) Gaupp, Brent (Jessica) Gaupp, and Justin Gaupp of Nekoosa; 9 grandchildren: Johnathan Molepski, Makayla Coyhis, Makenna Coyhis, Wyatt Hall, Matthew Gaupp, Olivia Gaupp, Noah Gaupp, Sofia Gaupp, Micheal Gaupp.

Brother Vernard M (Sharon) Coyhis of Nekoosa, niece Debra (John) Fujinaka of Milwaukee, Great-nieces Crystal Coyhis and Nicole Hoffmeier andgreat nephews Josh and Jesse Fujinaka.

She was preceded in death by her father Vernard H Coyhis, mother Angeline Yanke, Stepdad LeRoy Yanke, brother Bruce J Coyhis.

In Lieu of flowers the family will be designated a memorial at a later date.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019
