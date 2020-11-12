Barbara (Arnold) Artschwager



Barbara, age 68, reached the finish line of her earthly marathon and was born to Eternal Life on November 7, 2020 after her courageous battle with cancer.



Barbara was born on July 6, 1952 to Louis and Loretta (Grab) Arnold in Stevens Point, Wisconsin. She grew up on the family farm in Rudolph, Wisconsin. After graduation from Lincoln High School in 1970 she was employed by Sentry Insurance in Stevens Point. She moved to Dallas, Texas where she lived for a number of years and met her husband, David. They moved to La Crosse, Wisconsin where she was employed by Gundersen Health System until her retirement.



Barbara was never one to complain about anything as she withstood many challenges in her life. She especially took pride in managing her small garden and beautiful flowers surrounding her home. She adored all her pet dogs which gave her comfort in time of need throughout the years. She had many special neighbors that loved and adored her and the children that lived around her home would visit, "Grandma Barb" for popsicles and to play with Jaida whom they loved as much as she loved them. She also enjoyed lunches and special times with friends and family.



She is survived by her step-daughter Karen (Jim) Schalow, siblings Lorna (Donald) Falkosky, Kathy (Dale) Falkosky, Henry (Mary Claire) Arnold, Nancy (Stew) Witt, Thomas Arnold, Lois (Charles) Leveque, Ben Arnold, Mary Arnold, Joan Arnold, Phyllis (Raj) Rajadurai, many nieces and nephews and her special friend, Jaida, her dog.



Barbara is reunited in Paradise with her husband David, her parents, grandparents and sister Lucy and all of her dogs she loved over the years.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store