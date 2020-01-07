|
Barbara J. Butcher
Nekoosa - Barbara J. Butcher, age 86, of Nekoosa died Saturday January 4, 2020 at the Wisconsin Rapids Atrium.
There will be no service or visitation at this time. A grave-side service and burial will be at a later date at Green Hill Cemetery in the town of Saratoga.
Barbara was born December 15, 1933 in Wisconsin Rapids to John and Lenora (Lakin) Tesser. She married William Roger Butcher. He died November 14, 1965. Barbara was employed at Nekoosa Papers Inc. for 20 years. She later worked for Advantage Home Care before retiring.
Barbara enjoyed her casino trips and watching and feeding the wildlife, chickens, and animals on her small hobby farm. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She is survived by her daughter Kathleen (Roger) Mancil of Wisconsin Rapids; six grandchildren Ellen Campbell, Walter Mancil, Neil (Kara) Allord, Nathan (Tiffany) Allord, Anna Allord, April Allord; seven great grandchildren; and by her sister Merry Kampmeier.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband; parents; daughter Rita Allord and by eight brothers and sisters.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020