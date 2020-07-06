Barbara Jean Winegarden



Milwaukee - Barbara Jean Winegarden, age 87, of Milwaukee, WI, formerly of Wisconsin Rapids, WI, passed away on June 27, 2020 in Union Grove, WI. Barbara was born on October 23rd, 1932, in Marshfield, WI, to Henry and Alice (Darrar) Blanchard. Barbara married Leo Engel in 1949. The marriage ended in divorce. Despite life's hardships, Barbara had a zest for life incomparable to others. She was passionate about dancing, singing, bowling, bingo and shopping. In her quiet times she enjoyed classic black and white movies, jigsaw puzzles, and reading. She had a great love of dogs that gave her comfort.



She took great pride in working at the Golden Nugget in Las Vegas and met very interesting and famous people! While in Wisconsin Rapids, she also worked for Johnson Hills and Walmart and volunteered for a battered woman's shelter. She will be missed by many. Her survivors include her children, Rod (Debbie) Engel, Phoenix, AZ, Gail (Tom) Schneider, Wisconsin Rapids, WI, Kay (David) Iwanski, Congress, AZ, Cheryl (Steve Pingpank) Engel-Plaski, Las Vegas, NV, Kim (Michael) Winter, Milwaukee, WI, and Kelly Romel (Joe Quizler), Waterford, WI. She is also survived by grandchildren, Traci Lienau, Sara Stubbs, Colleen Urban, Keri Schneider, Adam Johnson, Dana Johnson, Jacob Iwanski, Jessica Merkel, Angela Perkins, Jacob Engel, Deadra Dooley, Michael Plaski, Lisa Lorenzo, Dylan Engel, and Ryan Romel, 21 great grandchildren, and one brother, Virgil Blanchard, Encinitias, CA.



Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, son, Darrell, and one infant granddaughter. Joseph Sass Funeral Home in Milwaukee, WI, is assisting the family. The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice for providing kind and compassionate help and care. A family memorial dinner will take place at a later date. In lieu of cards or flowers, please consider a donation to your local Humane Society or local women's shelter.









