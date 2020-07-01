Barbara Winegarden



Milwaukee - Barbara Jean Winegarden, age 87, of Milwaukee, formerly of Wisconsin Rapids, WI, passed away on June 27, 2020 in Union Grove, WI.



Barbara was born on October 23rd, 1932, in Marshfield, WI, to Henry and Alice (Darrar) Blanchard.



Barbara married Leo Engel in 1949. The marriage ended in divorce.



Of the many jobs Barbara had, her favorite was working at the gift shop at the Golden Nugget in Las Vegas, NV. She also enjoyed dancing, listening to music, watching classic black and white movies,



and doing jig-saw puzzles.



Survivors include her children, Rod (Debbie) Engel, Phoenix, AZ, Gail (Tom) Schneider, Wisconsin Rapids, WI, Kay (David) Iwanski, Congress, AZ, Cheryl (Steve Pingpank) Engel-Plaski, Las Vegas, NV, Kim (Michael) Winter, Milwaukee, WI, and Kelly Romel, Waterford, WI.



She is also survived by grandchildren, Traci Lienau, Sara Stubbs, Colleen Urban, Keri Schneider, Adam Johnson, Dana Johnson, Jacob Iwanski, Jessica Merkel, Angela Perkins, Jacob Engel, Deadra Dooley, Michael Plaski, Lisa Lorenzo, Dylan Engel, and Ryan Romel, 21 great grandchildren, and one brother, Virgil Blanchard, Encinitias, CA.



Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, son, Darrell, and one infant granddaughter.



Joseph Sass Funeral Home in Milwaukee, WI, is assisting the family.



A family memorial will take place at a later date.



In lieu of cards or flowers, please consider a donation to your local Humane Society because of her love of animals.









