1/1
Barbara Winegarden
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Winegarden

Milwaukee - Barbara Jean Winegarden, age 87, of Milwaukee, formerly of Wisconsin Rapids, WI, passed away on June 27, 2020 in Union Grove, WI.

Barbara was born on October 23rd, 1932, in Marshfield, WI, to Henry and Alice (Darrar) Blanchard.

Barbara married Leo Engel in 1949. The marriage ended in divorce.

Of the many jobs Barbara had, her favorite was working at the gift shop at the Golden Nugget in Las Vegas, NV. She also enjoyed dancing, listening to music, watching classic black and white movies,

and doing jig-saw puzzles.

Survivors include her children, Rod (Debbie) Engel, Phoenix, AZ, Gail (Tom) Schneider, Wisconsin Rapids, WI, Kay (David) Iwanski, Congress, AZ, Cheryl (Steve Pingpank) Engel-Plaski, Las Vegas, NV, Kim (Michael) Winter, Milwaukee, WI, and Kelly Romel, Waterford, WI.

She is also survived by grandchildren, Traci Lienau, Sara Stubbs, Colleen Urban, Keri Schneider, Adam Johnson, Dana Johnson, Jacob Iwanski, Jessica Merkel, Angela Perkins, Jacob Engel, Deadra Dooley, Michael Plaski, Lisa Lorenzo, Dylan Engel, and Ryan Romel, 21 great grandchildren, and one brother, Virgil Blanchard, Encinitias, CA.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, son, Darrell, and one infant granddaughter.

Joseph Sass Funeral Home in Milwaukee, WI, is assisting the family.

A family memorial will take place at a later date.

In lieu of cards or flowers, please consider a donation to your local Humane Society because of her love of animals.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Jul. 1 to Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved