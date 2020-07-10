Barry Altman

Barry AltmanWisconsin Rapids - Barry "Ruger" Altman, age 68, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at the Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield, WI.A Celebration of Life will be held in Barry's memory at Jammers Bar & Grill, Wisconsin Rapids, WI on Friday, July 17, 2020 starting at 3:00 PM.Barry was born on March 31, 1952 in Wisconsin Rapids to Killian and Mildred (Lobner) Altmann. He graduated from Lincoln High School in 1970. Barry worked for Consolidated Papers (Biron Division) for over 47 years, retiring in April of 2016. He married Mary Pat Mertens on December 1, 2011.Barry was a member of the Parrish Highlanders ATV Club and enjoyed woodworking, hunting, fishing, traveling, cooking and volunteering at SWEPS.Barry is survived by his beloved wife Mary Pat, daughters Chastity (Timothy Sobczak) Altman and Cheridy (Korey) Olson, stepson Korie (Robin) Mertens, brother Gerald "Sonny" (Judy Van Ert) Altman, sisters Brenda "Cookie" Tucker and Lori "Bells" (Dave) Schuld and granddaughter Kaylee Olson.Barry was preceded in death by his parents Killian and Mildred Altmann, brother Allen "Alley Cat" Altman, in-laws William and Patricia Mertens, brother-in-law Tom Tucker and sister-in-law Theresa Altman.Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids is assisting the family with arrangements.