Beatrice A. McLellan
Wisconsin Rapids - Beatrice A McLellan 87, passed away September 26, 2019.
Beatrice (Beebe) was born on April 23, 1932 in Thorp, WI to Theodore and Margaret Zombkowski. She married Daniel McLellan February 1950.
Beebe is survived by son Eugene (Lisa) McLellan, daughter in law Ann McLellan, grandchildren Kimberly (Anthony) Zielinski, Christine (Christopher) Lauzon, Derek McLellan, Melissa (Michael) Wambach, Michael (Dustie) McLellan and 7 Great grandchildren.
Beebe worked at the Mauston Garment Factory, Admiral Corp, Frito Lay, Northland Cranberries and Alpine Foods. Beebe enjoyed hunting and fishing, she was also on several baseball and bowling teams, she also enjoyed watching the Packers and Brewers in her spare time.
Beebe was preceded in death by her parents, sister, husband and son Gary McLellan.
Graveside services will be held October 8, 2019 1:00 PM at Riverside Cemetery in Nekoosa.
In lieu of flowers, crack open a "cold one" and raise a glass in her honor.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Oct. 4, 2019