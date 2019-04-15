Benjamin Ksionek



Wisconsin Rapids -



Benjamin J. Ksionek, 36, of Wisconsin Rapids passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Marshfield Medical Center.



Ben was born May 26, 1982 to Bernard and Rebecca (DeBruin) Ksionek. He graduated from John Edwards High School in Port Edwards in the class of 2000.



Ben enjoyed playing cards and games with family and friends, video games, working with computers and electronics, constructing Legos, especially Star Wars. He was a big Star Wars fan and collected their memorabilia. Ben had the kindest heart and was loved by everyone that knew him. He gave the best hugs, and was great at cheering people up and making them laugh. He will be missed by many and remembered in our hearts always.



Ben is survived by his parents Bernard and Rebecca Ksionek; brother Bradley Ksionek; two nieces Brooklynn (Goddaughter) and Addison Ksionek; grandmother Clarice McCrossen; aunts and uncles Debra (Gary) Sabatke (Godparents), John (Alita) Ksionek, Elaine Ksionek, Jeanette Ksionek and Mary Wiatrowski, Arnie Ksionek, Diane DeBruin and Barbara Rihm; girlfriend Stephenie Jecevicus; along with several cousins.



Ben is preceded in death by his grandparents LaVerne (Blackie) DeBruin, Anna Lois Wheeler, Val Wheeler, John Ksionek Sr. and James McCrossen; uncle Doug Ketelle



Memorial services for Ben will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home in Nekoosa, Wisconsin. (615 1st St.) Visitation will be at the funeral home on Thursday from 11:00 AM until the time of services. Burial will be at a later date at Riverside Cemetery in Nekoosa, Wisconsin.



"Rest in peace Ben. You will never be forgotten."