Ritchay Funeral Home
1950 12TH ST SOUTH
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54495-0847
(715) 423-1414
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Bernadine J. Mews


1934 - 2020
Bernadine J. Mews Obituary
Bernadine J. Mews

Wisconsin Rapids - Bernadine Josephine Mews, 85, of 8801 80th St. S, Wisconsin Rapids, passed peacefully at her home on Thursday, May 14, 2020.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

Bernadine was born May 27, 1934 in Stratford, WI, to the late Harold and Marcella (Zettler) Radke. She married Robert Roger Mews on June 2, 1952, in Stratford.

Survivors include two sons, Robert John (Nancy) and Rendel (Lori) Mews, both of Wisconsin Rapids; five daughters, Brenda (Lad) Hintz, Bonnie (John) Lobner and Batina Panzer, all of Wisconsin Rapids, Bonetta (Al) Praeger of Marshall, TX and Beth Brunner of Nekoosa; grandchildren; great-grandchildren and three brothers, Gene (Louise) Radke, Allen Radke, and Albert (Mary) Radke.

She was preceded in death by her husband Robert; one son Randy Mews; two son in-laws, Larry Panzer and Craig Brunner; three brothers, Dennis, Kenneth and Merlin Radke and two sisters, Thea Lynn and Mary Theresa Radke.

Special thanks to Mom's caregivers, Hospice and The Ritchay Funeral Home for their care and compassion during this difficult time.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from May 15 to May 16, 2020
