Bernard J. Kedrowski
Janesville - Bernard J. Kedrowski, age 89, of Janesville, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020 at the Green Knolls Assisted Living Facility in Beloit. He was born in Wisconsin Rapids on March 16, 1931; the son of Barney and Johanna (Singer) Kedrowski. After graduating from High School in Wisconsin Rapids, Bernard enlisted in the United States Army and took part in Operation Ivy, the 1952 hydrogen bomb tests held at the Eniwetok Atoll in the Pacific Proving Ground, Marshall Islands. Bernard worked for General Motors for thirty five years, retiring in 1989. He also was involved in both Janesville and Milton Men's Golf Leagues and enjoyed spending his free time, hunting and fishing.
Bernard is survived by his children: Jeff (Bobbie) Kedrowski, Lisa Kedrowski, Michael Smith, and Bernard Smith; grandchildren: Hayden and Hunter Kedrowski, and Lacey Graham; and nephews: Victor (Valerie) Kedrowski and Barney (Deb) Kedrowski.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and siblings: Edwin Kedrowski, Henry Kedrowski, Gerald Kedrowski, Raymond Kedrowski, Virginia Fleischman, Margaret "Patsy" Olson, Evelyn Klavene; and an infant sister, Genevieve Kedrowski.
Per Bernard's wishes, a private family service will be held. Memorial donations can be made to: Janesville Patriotic Society.
The Kedrowski family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at the Green Knolls Assisted Living Facility for all of their kindness and care for Bernard.