Beth A. Smolarek
Beth A. Smolarek

Wisconsin Rapids - Beth Anne (Bremer) Smolarek, age 64, of Wisconsin Rapids passed away on August 25 at Aspirus Hospice House in Wausau, WI.

Beth's ashes will be buried at Forest Hill Cemetery in a private service with immediate family members.

Beth was born July 7, 1956 in Wausau, WI to the late Darwin and Doris (Nehls) Bremer. She married Bruce Smolarek on October 28, 1978 in Wisconsin Rapids. He died August 15, 2008. Beth was employed in sales for most of her life before retiring. She enjoyed dogs, traveling, gardening, and being outside.

Beth is survived by her daughters Bailey Smolarek (Ben Siebers) of Madison, WI and Emily Smolarek of Denver, CO, grandson James, sister-in-law Carla Yates-Bremer of Washington D.C., and nephews Scott O'Donnell (Lisa), Michael Bremer (Ximena), Jonathan Bremer (Meredith), Adam Bremer (Nadia), and Anthony Bremer.

Beth was preceded in death by her husband, parents, sister Bonnie Ghere, brother Gordon Bremer, and niece Joni O'Donnell.

The family would like to thank Aspirus Hospice House for their kind and compassionate care.






Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
or

