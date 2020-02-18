|
Beth E. Martin
We're doin' good, at least that is what she would say. Beth E. Martin (maiden name Stephens) has left us…and we are worse off for it. For all that didn't know her, we were always doing good, no matter the circumstances. Lost in the middle of the night far away from home, or lost within our day-to-day pursuit of happiness, she would be of the opinion it could be worse, and if we would just take a minute to look at it, we would notice how great we have it.
Beth began her days running around the woods and creek beds of Starbuck, MN. Her father (Mason Stephens) was a telephone lineman and her mother Joyce Stephens (maiden name Erickson) worked within the Clerk of Courts. She was a small town girl, and just so happened she was independent and smart. She had a little sister, Joele, that kept her honest as well. She had the ability to make her life anything she wanted it to be. Thank goodness she chose us.
As we have been told, Beth was more like her mother than her father. For us, she was always the optimist and frequent human embodiment of joy. She no doubt would challenge the Sun in a competition of Most Influential on making the day bright. It would be a close call, but the Sun has a size advantage and frankly shouldn't be in her weight class.
Beth was short…but only in height. She had talent, determination, and a belief that it would all work out. This was true in her choice of husband, as they were married for 45 years, and the cheese-ball of a man (Michael Martin) at 19 years old asked her to check on a broken typewriter. How did that work!? That was his hook to convince her to go out to "Look Out Below" restaurant on their first date. The odds of this working…baffling.
Softball and volleyball came naturally, and she would've loved all the sports available to women now that were not common in her youth. Her greatest talent may have been her belief in herself. She used this many times as she jumped into new and challenging endeavors with every job change.
A couple quick stats: Born December 12, 1954 in Starbuck, MN; Graduate of Durand HS in 1972; Married to Michael F. Martin in 1974; Served in the US Air Force from 1975 -1979 (Italy and Montana); UW-Eau Claire graduate of both History (1981) and Journalism (198x);
Her professional pursuits included publishing, newspapers, realty, and The Highground Veteran's Memorial, but all paled in comparison to her love of the Arpin Library and her time as its Director. Her creativity and ingenuity were at their best during her years in Arpin.
She has been to exotic places with sandy beaches, up in mountains, big cities, dangerous neighborhoods, fancy restaurants. All the places agree: they were more fun when she was there.
Where she didn't want to be is on the wrong side of a cancer diagnosis. Cancer tested the very limits of her optimistic nature. She faced every treatment and battled every monumental misfortune of this disease. She is everything we want to be in life. That is how we will remember her.
A few important people who left before her were her father, Mason; her mother, Joyce; and Beth's daughter, Sarah.
The remaining family, of which she loved dearly, include her husband Michael; her sons, Christopher (Megan) and Andrew (Katie); her sister, Joele (Dan); her grandchildren, Mason, Mac, and Emmet; her nieces and nephews, Leslie (Rich), Daniel (Shannon), Jamie (John), Eric (Sarah), and Emmet; her mother-in-law, Dorothy; sister-in-law, Margaret; and brother-in-law, John (Sarah), with grandnieces and grandnephews Camille, Richard, Ethan, Lochlan, Rexton, and Adeline.
