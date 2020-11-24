Beth E. WitzTown of Rome - Beth E. Witz, age 93, formerly of the town of Rome, died Wednesday November 18, 2020 at Nekoosa Court.A memorial get together will be held in the spring/summer of 2021. Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home is assisting the family.Beth was born September 28, 1927 in Mifflin, WI. to Milton and Myrtle (Jinkins) Beerkircher. She married Roger Witz on November 22, 1969. Beth was employed by the State Historical Society and for many years by the State of Wisconsin Department of Corrections in Waupun.Beth is survived by her husband Roger; her son Ken Christensen of Port Edwards and brother Ronald (Kathy) Berkircher. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother Darold Berkircher and two sisters Noreen Dieter and Doris Moore.