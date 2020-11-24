1/1
Beth E. Witz
1927 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beth E. Witz

Town of Rome - Beth E. Witz, age 93, formerly of the town of Rome, died Wednesday November 18, 2020 at Nekoosa Court.

A memorial get together will be held in the spring/summer of 2021. Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Beth was born September 28, 1927 in Mifflin, WI. to Milton and Myrtle (Jinkins) Beerkircher. She married Roger Witz on November 22, 1969. Beth was employed by the State Historical Society and for many years by the State of Wisconsin Department of Corrections in Waupun.

Beth is survived by her husband Roger; her son Ken Christensen of Port Edwards and brother Ronald (Kathy) Berkircher. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother Darold Berkircher and two sisters Noreen Dieter and Doris Moore.





Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home
615 First St.
Nekoosa, WI 54457
715-886-3161
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved